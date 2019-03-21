An Opportunity Lost

Here’s the issue or, should I say, the opportunity. His elevation should be a highly visible event that serves as an instrument to inspire emerging and future generations. His elevation is a foregone conclusion. The question is whether this “once in a lifetime event” will be optimized for the faithful. Hayr Daniel was elected in early May 2018, yet his elevation will have taken a full year… currently scheduled for May 11, 2019 at Holy Etchmiadzin. Our leaders should be viewing this event from a perspective of how to inspire and energize the Diocese. My understanding is that the consecration was delayed due to the renovation of the Cathedral at Holy Etchmiadzin. Sounds reasonable? Well, how about conducting the elevation in New York City at St. Vartan’s Cathedral. As far as I know, there is no requirement to consecrate bishops at Holy Etchmiadzin. Hosting the consecration in New York City could have elevated the Primate months earlier and given access to thousands of those he will serve. Imagine the hundreds of perhaps thousands of young people who could have witnessed the elevation and proudly proclaimed years from now…. “I was there.” Think of the future and the scores of faithful who would be inspired to serve when witnessing such a beautiful event. All the youth from St. Nersess summer studies programs and the seminary who have been students of Hayr Daniel would be there to share in the joy. Why is it so difficult to understand the needs of the faithful? Why are our leaders so removed from these issues?
Instead a few hundred will travel to Armenia. There will be no live stream. The rest of us get to watch a replay. Wonderful. Our leaders must think beyond the small space they apparently reside in. It is simply a matter of how you view leadership. To serve or to be served? I am sure there are a litany of excuses. Too often we are told that we just don’t understand. Perhaps that’s the problem.. .we do understand. We just have a different perspective. With the challenges we face, our objective should always be based on inclusion.
A secondary benefit would be the opportunity for our Vehapar to demonstrate incredible public sensitivity to an important US Diocese by coming to America and offering this gift. Let’s face it. Our church here in America is at a crossroad. On the one hand there are impressive programs happening at the parish and Diocesan level. However, they simply are not connecting to enough people. Our individual faith may grow but it does not necessarily equate to participation in the institution known as the Armenian Apostolic Church.
For many of us who are deeply committed to this venerable institution, we sometimes cannot see the “forest through the trees.” Many have left the Mother Church not always because of a crisis of faith. Quite often they have lost a connection with the institution. Particularly in the Western Diaspora where language, intermarriage and lack of a connection to their daily life have taken their toll. The numbers don’t lie. General membership, Sunday School attendance and church attendance have dwindled. The church has always been the center of the community. Its survival and prosperity are essential to the success of the diaspora. This is where leadership can make a difference. Leaders have two primary purposes: to articulate a vision and to inspire. They must go beyond the obvious, the easy path or “the way we always have it.”
Leaders have a responsibility to reach beyond to bring others to new heights. Our people need what I will refer to as “emotional experiences” that touch their hearts. Once that connection is made to the church, identity will be established and commitment soon follows. Not an easy task but we must never lower our expectations. The stakes are too high. Given the public perception and credibility issues of Karekin II, it would have been a “win-win” for all to witness this marvelous blessing in New York City. Instead, we are left to wonder what could have been. How long must we endure sub-optimizing? Left with the mixed feeling that it could have much better. Yes, they have been given the authority, but the “followers” have a responsibility to make their expectations—their very needs—clear. The hierarchical structure of the church does not require the faithful to be silent. It is quite the opposite. Silence can be misinterpreted as ambivalence. That will only create more separation between the leaders and those they serve.
The good news is that the sun will rise, and Fr. Daniel will be elevated. We rejoice in the consecration to bishop of such a fine clergyman as Fr. Daniel. Armenians, for the most part are very passive when it comes to the church. Many consider discussing topics such as this or other challenges the church faces as being “negative” or “disrespectful.” We must challenge ourselves to shift our thinking from a static church to a dynamic one. A dynamic church confronts it problems without fear that its mission will be compromised. It must believe that it will be enhanced. Of course, we all have different perspectives on what those changes or opportunities are, but imagine what a joyful institution the Armenian Church can be when the issues are debated and not the intentions of individuals. In today’s church, unfortunately, our inability to provide an effective forum or process to discuss our challenges enables some to simply walk away. Decline can be a silent process. We cannot assume that new immigrants will continually replenish our local parishes, thus providing the perception of parish vitality. Creating an exciting and fresh environment that provides the spiritual nourishment to the faithful according to the Armenian Church is a long term challenge in the diaspora. We must seek every opportunity to help build that identity.
This particular opportunity is less about the Primate and more about Vehapar and others in positions of authority to use that authority for the benefit of the faithful in their journey to find Christ and the Armenian Church. We will wait for the next opportunity with the hope and prayer that it is realized. In the meantime, I encourage all, with love in your heart, to work for a stronger Armenian Church.
Stepan Piligian
Yorumlar kapatıldı.