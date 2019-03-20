Armenian FM to attend events marking Rwanda genocide anniversary

FM Mnatsakanyan is expected to visit Ethiopia and Rwanda, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan told a press briefing today.
On April 7 he will participate in the events marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwanda genocide.
Armenia and Rwanda are closely cooperating within the framework of prevention of crimes against humanity and genocides.
The Spokesperson noted that the visit is important in terms of exploring the perspectives of cooperation on digital agenda.
