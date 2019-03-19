Orange County Educational Series Presents Dr. Khatchig Mouradian

ORANGE COUNTY—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation “Armen Karo” Gomideh has invited Dr. Khatchig Mouradian of Columbia University to present a day-long seminar titled “100 Years of Activism and The Road Ahead.”

In cooperation with Armenian Youth Federation “Ashod Yergat” chapter, the ARF Shant Student Association and the University of California at Irvine’s Armenian Students Association, the seminar will take place on Saturday, March 23 at the Orange County Armenian Center, 5305 W. McFadden Avenue, Santa Ana.

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian is currently a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University. He is the recipient of the first Hrant Dink Justice and Freedom Award of the Organization of Istanbul Armenians in 2014. He has taught many courses ranging in topics from mass violence to imperialism at academic institutions such as Cal State Fresno, Rutgers University, Stockton University, and Worcester State University. Dr. Mouradian is the co-author of a forthcoming book about late-ottoman history and the co-editor of the peer reviewed journal The Armenian Review. His vast knowledge and experiences make him an exceptional speaker and presenter.

The seminar is open to the public with a central focus on the youth. Topics of cultural heritage, politics, and activism will be explored with Dr. Mouradian using PowerPoint, digital media, short films and discussion. The event is free admission however RSVP is required at oceducationalseries@gmail.com.