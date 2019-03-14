Armenia may extend the suspension of Boeing 737 8 MAX and 737 9 MAX planes

Karen Ghazaryan

Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee today banned any Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737 9 planes from its air space for a month.

The Committee made the decision after the European Aviation Safety Agency issued a directive suspending all flight operations of all Boeing Model 737-8 MAX and 737-9 MAX aeroplanes in Europe.

EASA also suspended all commercial flights performed by third-country operators into, within or out of the EU of the above mentioned models.

Head of the flight security department of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee Vahram Sayadyan says the decision is a correct step. He says the two disasters involving the above-mentioned aircrafts within two years is bad practice.

Chief of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Tatevik Revazyan said there is no statistics on how many such planes enter the Armenian space daily, but studies have started.

“We actually needed the ban to avoid problems in the future,” she told Public Radio of Armenia.

“The fact that we have not had any problems in the past does not mean we would not have any in the future,” she added.

Tatevik Revazyan said the one-month suspension period is subject to change, depending on the results of the ongoing examination.

“We have mentioned one month, but it can change depending on the situation. If the issue fails to be solved within that period, we’ll extend it,” she added.

Today Boeing grounded its entire global fleet of 737 Max aircraft after investigators uncovered new evidence at the scene of the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board.

