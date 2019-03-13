PM says historic opportunity to upgrade Armenian-Georgian relations
“We have a historic opportunity to upgrade the relations between our countries. As the Prime Minister of Armenia, I paid my first official visit to Georgia, which testifies to the special attention of our government, my personal attention and awareness of the importance of Armenian-Georgian relations< Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on Wednesday with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili who has arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit. As Pashinyan noted, the Armenian-Georgian relations should be based on common strategic interests. “I am glad that I was honored with an adequate response from the government of Georgia. Now the time has come to materialize our mutual understanding,” added the PM. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, in turn, noted that a new stage will be ushered in Armenian-Georgian close relations, and we will be able to develop them ahead. “We have a lot in common: geography, history, but besides history and geography, we are also united by a common vision of the future. I think that we will be able to tap our capabilities, especially those related to the European Union. Together, we can do a lot, and we have a lot of joint work.” After their private talks, Nikol Pashinyan and Salome Zurabishvili continued the discussion in an extended format during a working lunch. The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Georgia praised the current level of relations between the two friendly countries, stressing the need for the furtherance of cooperation. In a bid to deepen Armenian-Georgian relations in different directions, the parties looked at ways of expanding trade and economic ties. The process and prospects for building multifaceted ties were discussed during the meeting.
