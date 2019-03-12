Georgia, Gaszprom complete talks on terms of gas transit to Armenia

Under the latest two-year contract that expired on December 31, 2018, Georgia was to be partially paid with gas during the first year. The payments were to be fully monetized in the second year. Before that Georgia had been receiving only gas in compensation for the transit.
“The negotiations are actually over,” the Prime Minister said. At the same time, he noted that during the talks the Ministry of Economy had been guided by the principles of ensuring the country’s energy independence and improving Georgia’s positions in the contract.
According to him, details will become known after the cabinet meeting, where the Ministry of Economy is expected to make a statement.
In 2018, 1.93 billion cubic meters of gas was transported to Armenia via Georgia. In 2017, the volume of gas transit amounted to about 2 billion cubic meters.
