Archbishop of America discharged from hospital – Communique from the Archdiocese (upd)

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was taken to the 424 General Military Hospital of Thessaloniki on Sunday morning after feeling unwell while attending services at the Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in the Aretsou district of Kalamaria.

According to reports, the Archbishop experienced a sudden episode of discomfort while at the church, prompting the immediate response of emergency services.

An ambulance of the National Emergency Center (EKAB) arrived at the scene and transported him to the hospital, accompanied by a police escort.

According to information reported by protothema.gr, Archbishop Elpidophoros underwent a series of medical examinations, including a CT scan and other diagnostic tests, all of which returned normal results.

Following the completion of the examinations and an assessment by the attending physicians, Archbishop Elpidophoros was discharged from the hospital.

The same reports indicate that he will return to his hotel in Thessaloniki to rest following the brief episode of illness.

Communique of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America concelebrated the Divine Liturgy for the Feast of Pentecost with His Eminence Metropolitan Ioustinos of Nea Krini & Kalamaria and His Grace Bishop Ioannis of Phocaea at the Cathedral of Saint Nicholas of Aretsou. At the conclusion of the Great Vespers, the Archbishop felt unwell due to his particularly demanding schedule and the excessive heat of recent days. As a measure of extreme caution, His Eminence was transported to a local hospital, to undergo precautionary tests. He has already been discharged in complete good health.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/archbishop-of-america-discharged-from-hospital-communique-from-the-archdiocese-upd/