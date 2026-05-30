Mar Paulos III Nona enthroned as new patriarch of the Chaldean Church in the presence of patriarchs of the Syriac Rite

BAGHDAD — The Chaldean Catholic Church welcomed its new church hierarch during a grand spiritual ceremony in the Mar Yawsef Chaldean Cathedral in the Karada district of Baghdad on 29 May, known as ‘Golden Friday,’ celebrating the first apostolic miracle. In the special liturgical service, attended by numerous patriarchs, bishops, and faithful from around the world, Mar Paulos III Nona was vested with patriarchal authority and the patriarchal staff.

Among those attending the ceremony were Mar Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch Emeritus of the Chaldean Church, Mar Awa III, patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, Mar Gewargis III, patriarch of the Ancient Church of the East, Mar Aphrem II, patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, patriarch of the Syriac Maronite Church, Mar Youssef III Younan, patriarch of the Syriac Catholic Church, Mar Youssef Absi, patriarch of the Melkite Greek (Rûm) Catholic Church, Mar Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church, and Mar Ibrahim Isaac Sedrak, patriarch of the Coptic Catholic Church. The Vatican delegated Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for the Eastern Churches.

During the ceremony presided over by Bishop Mar Antoine Audo, Chaldean bishops placed their hands on the shoulders of the new patriarch, invoking the grace of the Holy Spirit as a symbol of episcopal unity. After donning the patriarchal vestments, Mar Paulos III was seated on his patriarchal throne. Subsequently, all Chaldean bishops collectively held the patriarchal staff as a symbol of their loyalty and obedience to the new patriarch.

Six Fundamental Principles

In his address, Patriarch Mar Paulos III Nona read the following passage from the Gospel: “Do not be afraid, just believe” (Mark 5:36). He emphasized that faith is not a withdrawal into isolation, but rather a courageous openness grounded in trust in a living person and liberation from anxiety.

The new patriarch outlined six main priorities to guide him in his leadership: Unity of the Church: Ensuring that, despite differences in opinions, the goals remain united; Spiritual Life: Leaving a deep spiritual impact on society through faith; Clergy and Ongoing Formation: Viewing clergy not as mere subordinates, but as partners in service and spiritual work; Focus on the youth: Positioning young people as the strength and future of the Church; Authentic Identity: Preserving liturgical traditions, the Syriac-Aramaic language, customs, and Eastern Christian spiritual philosophy; And lastly, Brotherhood: Developing a bond of fraternity based on shared faith, especially with the Assyrian Church of the East and the Ancient Church of the East, beyond formal relations alone (the Chaldean Church, the Assyrian Church of the East, and the Ancient Church of the East were once one church, the Church of the East).

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