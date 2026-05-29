Sale of 64.5 million bottles of Armenia’s “Jermuk” mineral water suspended in Russia

The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has ordered the suspension of the sale of 64.5 million bottles of Armenian “Jermuk” mineral water in Russia. The reason is violations of technical regulations, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor reported.

Rospotrebnadzor has sent an additional instruction to the Russian state labeling system to suspend the sale of 64.5 million bottles of “Jermuk” mineral natural healing drinking carbonated water in Russia, Rospotrebnadzor stated.

During the inspection, specialists discovered inconsistencies in the composition of the product. Excess levels of hydrocarbonates, chlorides, and sulfates were recorded in the water. The supervisory service believes that such labeling may mislead buyers about the medicinal properties of the drink. In addition, the requirements are also related to the possible harm to health.

The restrictions have affected both stores and online platforms.

Rospotrebnadzor has informed the Eurasian Economic Commission—the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—and the respective agencies of the EAEU member states about the decision.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Russian state labeling system has blocked the sale of 38.4 million bottles of “Jermuk” mineral water in Russia.

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