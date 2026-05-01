St. Mary’s Church in Glendale Marks 50th Anniversary with Concert

As part of a series of events marking the 50th anniversary of the St. Mary’s Church in Glendale, a Golden Jubilee concert was held on April 19 at the church, presided over Western Prelate Archbishop Kegham Khacherian.

The concert was sponsored by Western Prelacy benefactor Meher Der Ohanessian and his children, in memory of their beloved wife and mother, the late Satik Der Ohanessian. The concert was organized by the church leadership under the direction of St. Mary’s Church Dean Very Reverend Zareh Sarkissian.

In attendance were former Western Prelates Archbishops Moushegh Mardirossian and Torkom Donoyan; members of the clergy, Consul General of the Republic of Armenia Anna Avetisyan; Western Prelacy Executive Council Chairman Vahe Hovaguimian and his wife Hasmig; members of the Executive Council; the sponsoring benefactor Mr. Mher Der Ohanessian and his family; representatives of community organizations; benefactors of the Western Prelacy; and a large audience of performing arts enthusiasts.

True to its name, the Golden Jubilee concert stood out for its elegance and musical diversity, under the artistic direction of Honored Artist of Armenia, tenor Berdj Kirazian. The evening featured a talented ensemble of professional singers and musicians who presented solo, duet, and choral performances of Armenian and international classical pieces, accompanied by pianists Armine Derderian and Hripsime Rshdouni.

The nearly two-hour program unfolded as a rich and artistic musical experience, opening with a moving choral prayer that included Magar Yegmalian’s “Amen, Holy Father” and Berberian’s “Christ is Among Us.” The program continued with folk and national songs by Gomidas, Parsegh Ganachian’s “Lullaby,” and selections from renowned international composers. The final segment of the concert returned to Armenian composers, Tigran Harutyunyan, Khachatour Avetisyan, Armen Tigranian, Gomidas, Ganachian, Aram Khachatourian, and Arsen Petrosyan, concluding with Hovhannisyan’s “Yerevan–Erebuni.”

A special highlight of the evening was the appearance of Armenia’s distinguished pianist and educator Svetlana Navasardyan, whose performances of Armenian works were met with warm and enthusiastic applause. The audience also enjoyed performances by young student singers who took the stage individually to present Armenian and international selections.

From the opening prayer to the final national choral piece, the concert held the full attention of nearly 1,000 attendees, who experienced both spiritual and artistic fulfillment and showed their appreciation for a thoughtfully and beautifully organized celebration of the 50th anniversary of St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

In his closing remarks, the Prelate praised the meticulous planning, presentation, and overall quality of the performances.

Archbishop Khacherian also praised the director of the concert and all participants, including the students, professional singers, and pianists, with special recognition given to Navasardyan.

The Prelate reserved his highest praise for the faithful congregation of St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, noting that their faith, devotion, and presence continue to sustain and strengthen the church.

The Prelate concluded by encouraging the largest church of the Western Prelacy to continue its 50-year journey in the same spirit, expressing his hope that, through unity, faith, and collective effort, the leadership and faithful of the Armenian community will continue to build upon and enrich the Western Prelacy’s proud legacy in the years ahead.

Asbarez