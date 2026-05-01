Patriarch of Antioch visited Chalcedon and the Holy Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity (VIDEO)

On the morning of Wednesday, April 29, John X, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, visited Chalcedon, where the Holy Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity is located. He was accompanied by Metropolitan Ephraim of Aleppo, Bishop Paul of Tarsus, and Archimandrite Parthenios Al-Lati, his private secretary.

They were received by the diocesan pastor, Metropolitan Emmanuel, together with the Vicar General, Archimandrite Eugenios Karatzas, and other collaborators. Children of the parish offered spring flowers to the Patriarch of the venerable Antiochian See.

At noon, on the occasion of His Beatitude’s visit, the diocesan hierarch hosted an official luncheon, honored by the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Orthodox Times