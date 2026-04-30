The Patriarch of Antioch at the tombs of the Ecumenical Patriarchs

On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew accompanied Patriarch John X of Antioch, along with his honorable entourage, to the Holy Monastery of the Life-Giving Spring at Balıklı.

Patriarch John performed a Trisagion service at the tomb of the late Patriarch Demetrios and prayed for the repose of the souls of all the Ecumenical Patriarchs interred within the Monastery’s courtyard, in the prayerful presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Immediately following the service, the two Primates attended a dinner hosted by the Holy Monastery in honor of the Patriarch of Antioch and his delegation.

Earlier that morning, the Patriarch of Antioch and his companions, Metropolitan Ephraim of Aleppo, Bishop Paul of Tarsus, and Archimandrite Parthenios Allati (his private secretary), traveled to Chalcedon, where they offered prayers at the Holy Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.

They were received there by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, accompanied by his Chancellor, Archimandrite Eugenios Karatzas, and other staff members. During the reception, young children from the local community presented the Primate of the ancient Patriarchate of Antioch with spring flowers.

At noon, to mark the occasion of the visit, Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon hosted an official luncheon, which was graced by the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times