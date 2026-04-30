Pope Leo XIV discusses Middle East situation and Africa visit with EU Council President

Pope Leo XIV held a telephone conversation today with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, focusing primarily on the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon and the West Bank, as well as on the Pontiff’s recent apostolic journey to Africa.

According to a statement released by the Holy See, the discussion addressed “the reality in the Middle East, with particular attention to the West Bank—within the State of Palestine—and the situation of Christians in southern Lebanon.” The ongoing challenges faced by Christian communities in the region were highlighted as a matter of concern.

The Vatican also noted that Pope Leo XIV shared reflections on his recent visit to Africa, emphasizing key themes of his mission. He underlined “the importance of interreligious dialogue, the promotion of peace, and the support of the most vulnerable communities around the world.”

Source: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times