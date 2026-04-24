Mayor of Mersin το Patriarch of Antioch: Equality and democracy are the foundations of society

Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, John X, had a meeting with the Mayor of Mersin, Vahap Seçer, accompanied by Metropolitans Athanasios Fahd (Latakia) and Ephraim Maalouli (Aleppo), as well as the accompanying delegation.

The Mayor stressed “the importance of values of equality, laicism, and adopting the principles of a civil and democratic state in building nations and societies. He emphasized Turkey’s experience in this matter.” He also noted the good relationship between the municipality and the parish of Mersin.

For his part, the Patriarch affirmed that the Antiochian Church works to strengthen the logic of peace and fraternity with its presence across the world, in contrast to the logic of wars and conflicts. His Beatitude emphasized the Church’s role in building bridges of dialogue and encounter. He thanked the Mayor for the warm reception and praised his role in serving Mersin, especially in welcoming those displaced after the 2023 earthquake.

Orthodox Times