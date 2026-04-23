Solemn celebration of Feast of Saint George at Patriarchal Church at the Phanar (PHOTOS)

In a radiant Paschal atmosphere, the Ecumenical Patriarchate solemnly celebrated on Thursday, April 23, 2026, the feast of its patron and protector, Saint George the Great Martyr and Trophy-Bearer, at the Patriarchal Church.

The Ecumenical Patriarch attended the festal Trisagion Hierarchical Divine Liturgy in prayer, which was presided over by Metropolitan Andreas of Forty Churches, concelebrated by Metropolitan Joachim of Prusa and Metropolitan Theodoros of Seleucia. The service was marked by solemnity and deep spiritual joy, reflecting the Resurrectional spirit of the season. During the Divine Liturgy, the customary Artoklasia (blessing of the loaves) was performed for the faithful in America and for all devoted children of the Holy Great Church of Christ throughout the world.

At the conclusion of the service, the Ecumenical Patriarch conferred the honorary ecclesiastical title of Archon Laosynaktis of the Great Church of Christ upon Mr. George Papaliaris, a distinguished and dynamic member of the Greek diaspora. Mr. Papaliaris serves as President of the historic Community of Stavrodromi and of the Association for the Support of Greek Community Foundations (SYRKI), and has long been recognized for his tireless service to the Church and the wider community.

In his address, the Patriarch warmly congratulated the newly appointed Archon, emphasizing that the Church bestows such honors upon individuals who stand out for their good works, their dedication to the common good, their compassion for those in need, and their selfless contributions to institutions, education, youth, and society as a whole. He noted that while some are selected for formal recognition, the Church blesses and honors the efforts of all who offer, even in small measure, their service with love and humility.

Addressing Mr. Papaliaris personally, the Patriarch praised his longstanding and multifaceted contribution: from his leadership roles within the Greek community of Constantinople to his active support of educational initiatives and charitable outreach. He also highlighted his involvement in assisting families in need, especially during major feasts such as Christmas and Easter, as well as his hospitality toward students arriving from Greece and Imbros. Special mention was made of his contribution to the restoration of important institutions, including the Patriarchal Marasleion Urban School, now an important center for activities connected with the Patriarchate.

“For all these good works,” the Patriarch noted, “which reflect your service to the people of God, we have chosen for you the title of Laosynaktis.” He expressed confidence that, adorned with this distinction, Mr. Papaliaris would continue his work with even greater zeal, enthusiasm, and effectiveness, remaining faithful and blameless in his ministry.

The Patriarch also announced that the new Archon becomes a member of the Brotherhood of Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate “Panagia Pammakaristos.” Concluding his remarks, he cited an African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,” noting that Mr. Papaliaris has always chosen to walk together with others, earning the love, respect, and gratitude of many. He wished him continued strength and divine blessing in all his endeavors, concluding with the acclamation: “Axios!” (Worthy!).

In his response, Mr. Papaliaris, visibly moved, expressed his heartfelt and filial gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch for the great honor bestowed upon him.

The celebration concluded with the Patriarch distributing traditional red Easter eggs to the faithful, sharing the joy of the Resurrection and strengthening the sense of unity and spiritual fellowship among those present.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times