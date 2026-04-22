War and insecurity drive surge in visitor numbers to Mount Athos

Pilgrims from all over the world flock to Mount Athos to find comfort and hope. What the Civil Administrator, Alkiviadis Stefanis, says about the increase in the number of visitors to the Garden of the Virgin Mary.

By Sotiris LETSIOS*

The recent increase in visitors to the monasteries of Mount Athos is impressive. This increase in visits confirms, on the one hand, that the “Garden of the Virgin Mary” continues to be a focal point for Orthodox believers everywhere; at the same time, however, it raises serious concerns about the potential disruption of the hesychastic and spiritual character of the monastic community.

“On a daily basis, it is estimated that there are about 1,000 to 1,500 visitors, while there are periods when more than 7,500 people enter Mount Athos weekly,” stressed the Civil Administrator of Mount Athos, Alkiviadis Stefanis, in the newspaper Orthodoxi Alitheia, where he also refers to the current situation and image presented today by the monastic state of Mount Athos.

They are reaching their limits!

“The increase in traffic has placed a significant burden on the monastic environment. Both the monasteries and the monks are reaching their limits, while the road network is also under strain. Difficulties are also arising in transportation to and from Ouranoupolis and Ierissos, as there have been numerous requests submitted to the Hellenic Ministry of Maritime Affairs for additional routes to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims.”

The issue of the rising number of visitors first emerged following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The sanctions imposed on Russia led many Russians to shift their pilgrimage plans from the Holy Land to Mount Athos. The situation further intensified in the summer of 2025, due to the war between Israel and Iran, which resulted in flight restrictions to Israel and, consequently, limited access to the Holy Sepulchre. As a result of these developments, many pilgrims, primarily expatriate Russians and Ukrainians, as well as Romanian nationals, have turned to Mount Athos as their destination.

Rising concerns

Alkiviadis Stefanis highlights another key factor contributing to the increase in visitor numbers. “The general insecurity and anxiety that have prevailed globally in recent months have also played a role. People believe they will find answers to their existential concerns in the atmosphere of peace and contemplation that characterizes the Athonite peninsula,” he noted. He added that the opening of new road networks to Greece’s northern borders has further facilitated access, allowing easier travel from Balkan countries.

During Holy Week and the celebration of Easter, however, there is typically a decline in the number of people seeking to visit Mount Athos. Over the past year, the Civil Administration of the Athonite State, always in cooperation with the Holy Community, has issued official guidelines on two occasions, informing the faithful, as well as the holy monasteries, sketes, and cells, about the number of permits that should be granted in order to maintain visitor numbers at manageable levels. This measure aims to ensure better organization and to provide proper hospitality both for the monastic communities and for the pilgrims. “On Mount Athos, however, the prevailing view is that all those interested should communicate and submit their request at least two months before their intended visit. Moreover, anyone wishing to secure permission to stay in a monastery during major Orthodox feasts, such as August 15 (Feast of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary) or Christmas, should begin the process much earlier,” concluded Alkiviadis Stefanis.

Sacred assistance to former Ukrainian Soldiers

The largest number of pilgrims to Mount Athos are Greeks, naturally including Cypriots, followed by Romanians in particularly high percentages. As is well known, the Skete of Saint Prodromos belongs to the Romanian Church, while Romanian monks are present both in monasteries and in cells across the Athonite peninsula. Of particular significance is the recent increase in visits by former soldiers from Ukraine, who travel as part of the support provided by their state to those wounded in the war. “They go to Mount Athos accompanied by priests from their country and stay in monasteries and cells,” Stefanis notes, adding: “In this way, they receive the necessary assistance, both mental and spiritual, to return to normal life without difficulties.” There are also many pilgrims from Bulgaria, who typically visit the Holy Monastery of Zografou, while Serbian pilgrims head to the Monastery of Hilandar. Given that monks from approximately 50 countries live within the monastic state of Mount Athos, it is not surprising that visitors arrive from nearly every corner of the globe—from Europe and the United States to South Korea and China! “I recently signed the necessary documents for monks from Colombia and Peru to get a Greek passport,” Stefanis concluded.

*Republished from the newspaper “Orthodoxi Alitheia” / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times