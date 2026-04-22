Saint George relic arrives in Romania (PHOTOS)

“We are blessed with this gift,” Bishop Galaction of Alexandria and Teleorman said on Wednesday as the reliquary containing the honourable skull of Saint George was welcomed at Pantocrator Monastery in southern Romania.

The relic was brought from Mount Athos by a delegation from Xenophontos Monastery led by Archimandrite Alexios, the monastery’s abbot.

Bishop Galaction stressed the event’s uniqueness. “This is a moment few Christians can experience in their lifetime — to stand before the earthly remains of a saint who sacrificed his life for God,” he said.

He described the presence of Saint George’s relics as a blessing for the whole community, given “for our spiritual consolation and sanctification.”

“To touch the holy relics with reverence means drawing near to one who was perfectly united with God. Through him, it means touching the holiness of Christ Himself,” the bishop said.

“We are not mere spectators at a religious event; we are participants in a mystery, in a spiritual encounter with the Holy Great Martyr George, with his prayers and intercession before God for us,” he added.

The bishop explained the veneration of relics as more than honouring mortal remains, saying they are “abodes of divine grace” through which God works in the world.

“Saint Basil the Great reminds us that the bodies of martyrs are sanctified through their sacrifice, by the blood they shed for Christ,” he said.

He urged the faithful to approach the reliquary in prayer.

“Pray with open hearts; ask the saint’s intercession for your family, for our country and for peace in the world.”

“He is a swift helper — as Saint Stephen the Great himself called him — and leaves no prayer of faith unanswered.”

Bishop Galaction said Saint George’s witness remains relevant today, calling believers “to be victors not through sword and spear, but through prayer, repentance and love for God and neighbour.”

Archimandrite Alexios praised the devotion of Romanian believers.

“I am deeply moved by your reverence and piety. I urge you to venerate the head of the Holy Great Martyr George, which is a source of grace and blessings,” he said.

“It is a special blessing that these holy relics have come from the Holy Mountain to bless the Romanian people and the faithful who venerate them. Offer your prayers like incense of gratitude to Saint George, and you will receive grace.”

The abbot also called for a life of faith and repentance.

“Through our prayers let us show repentance and our decision to become more faithful to our Christian values, following the example of the saints who shed their blood for the love of Christ.”

He concluded by recalling his ties to Romania.

“This is the third time I have been in Romania. The first was in 1993, only a few years after the fall of communism. God made me worthy to meet Saint Cleopas Ilie at Sihăstria. I confessed to him and we spoke of many spiritual matters.”

The reception of Saint George’s honourable skull was broadcast live by Trinitas TV, followed by a live vigil service from Pantocrator Monastery.

Source: basilica.ro / Photos: Basilica.ro / Mircea Florescu

Orthodox Times