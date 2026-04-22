Patriarch John X visits earthquake-hit Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in Antioch (PHOTOS)

On April 21, 2026, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, John X, visited the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Antioch, which was devastated by the powerful earthquake of February 6, 2023. The visit took place in the presence of clergy, local community leaders, and faithful from the region.

During the visit, the Patriarch offered a thanksgiving prayer and, at its conclusion, held a memorial service for the souls of parishioners who lost their lives in the disaster.

Deeply moved, Patriarch John X addressed the gathered faithful, expressing hope and unwavering faith in the future restoration of the historic church. He stated that “Christ, risen from the dead, is the One who will raise and restore this church to its former beauty,” emphasizing that the Resurrection remains the foundation of hope even amid destruction.

He recalled Antioch’s central place in Christian history, noting that it was here that the followers of Christ were first called Christians. Highlighting the spiritual heritage of the region, he praised the steadfast faith of its people, from Antioch to Iskenderun and Mersin, for preserving the Christian witness through generations.

The Patriarch also announced an important development for the local Church: in response to a request from clergy and community representatives, the Holy Synod of Antioch has approved the establishment of unified ecclesiastical administration in the area and elected a new bishop, Father Paul, to shepherd the faithful. The announcement was received with unity and support, as the community affirmed him as worthy.

Patriarch John X expressed gratitude to the Turkish authorities for facilitating the visit and reiterated the Church’s commitment to peace, describing its faithful as “children of peace.”

In a separate address, Fadi Khouryghil, head of the Antioch Association, spoke about the cathedral’s historical and spiritual significance, stressing that Antioch is not merely a place, but a living memory of the global Christian faith. He conveyed the determination of the local community to rebuild their church and homes, affirming that return and restoration remain their only path forward.

The Patriarch’s visit stands as a powerful message that, despite hardship and devastation, the Church of Antioch remains alive, resilient, and committed to preserving the apostolic faith in the very land where Christianity first took root.

Orthodox Times