Patriarch John X and delegation visit Antioch, conveys message of peace and hope

On April 21, Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East praised the values of coexistence lived in Antioch and its neighboring regions. His remarks came during his visit to the Governor of Hatay, Mustafa Masatli.

The meeting addressed the challenges facing Hatay province in terms of reconstruction after the February 2023 earthquake, including the restoration of historic churches—foremost among them the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul—and their affiliated waqfs.

The discussion also touched on the general situation in the region and the importance of supporting the logic of peace over the logic of wars and conflicts that target human beings regardless of race or religion. It further highlighted the significance of the historical and living Antiochian presence, given Antioch’s global symbolic importance in Christian history.

The Patriarch expressed gratitude to the Turkish authorities, represented by the Governor, for the facilities provided to ensure the success of the visit, and thanked them for standing by the Antiochian faithful, especially after the recent earthquake.

Following his visit to the Governor of Antioch, Patriarch John X, of Antioch and All the East, together with the accompanying delegation, proceeded to the temporary headquarters of the Municipality of Antioch, where they met with members of the municipal council. The meeting included a presentation on the challenges facing the city’s public services.

The discussion highlighted the importance of the city of Antioch and the significance of the Antiochian Christian presence within it. Members of the municipal council emphasized the need to improve public services after the earthquake of February 2023. They also stressed the importance of coexistence in the region and the attention given by the authorities to religious tourism in Antioch.

For his part, he expressed gratitude to the municipal council, noting the historical and vital importance of Antioch—the city where the disciples were first called Christians. He also emphasized the importance of ordaining an Antiochian bishop for the region, namely Archimandrite Paul Orduloghlu, a native of the area, who is to be consecrated bishop to oversee the faithful of the Antiochian Church in the region, numbering approximately 11,000.

Patriarch John X visits the Cave of St. Peter in Antioch

On the same day, in a powerful gesture linking the past and present of the Church of Antioch, Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East visited the historic Cave of St. Peter in Antioch, leading an official delegation.

Standing within this sacred site—one of the earliest places of Christian worship—the Patriarch offered prayers, emphasizing the enduring spiritual significance of Antioch in the life of the Church. His visit highlighted the deep historical roots of Christianity in the region, affirming that the Christian presence here is neither temporary nor incidental, but firmly grounded and continuous through the centuries.

The moment carried profound symbolic meaning, serving as a testimony of faith and resilience. It echoed a clear message that the “great City of God” endures—sustained by divine providence and the steadfast witness of its faithful.

Orthodox Times