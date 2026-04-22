Official visit of Pope and Patriarch of the Coptic Church Tawadros II to the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Pope and Patriarch of the Coptic Church, Tawadros II, accompanied by His honorable entourage, will arrive in the City on Saturday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m., on the occasion of His official visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Upon the arrival of the distinguished guest at the Patriarchate, a Service of Doxology will be celebrated by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon. The distinguished guest will thereafter be officially received in the Throne Room by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the venerable Hierarchy residing in the City.

Patriarchal Divine Liturgy

On the following day, the Sunday of the Myrrh-bearing Women, April 26, the Patriarch will preside over the festal Divine Liturgy at the Most Venerable Patriarchal Church, concelebrating with Hierarchs of the Mother Church.

Pope and Patriarch Tawadros will be in attendance, together with His honorable entourage. The sermon will be delivered by Metropolitan Alexios of Dryinoupolis, Pogoniani, and Konitsa. At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, official addresses will be exchanged between the two Primates.

Orthodox Times