Malkhas Amoyan Wins Gold at European Weightlifting Championship

Olympic bronze medalist and multiple world and European champion Malkhas Amoyan claimed his fifth European Championship gold medal. In the 77 kg final at the European Championship in Tirana, Amoyan faced Georgia’s Ramaz Zoidze. The bout ended 1:1, with victory awarded to Amoyan for scoring the first point. Malkhas Amoyan has become a five-time European champion, Armenpress reported.

Armenian weightlifter Gor Sahakyan placed silver in the European Championship. Competing in the 71 kg category, the two-time European champion lifted 146 kg and 150 kg in the snatch, securing a gold medal in that discipline. In the clean and jerk, Sahakyan lifted 180 kg, finishing third. With a combined total of 330 kg, he was crowned vice-champion of the tournament.

Armenia’s Alexandra Grigoryan won a silver medal at the 2026 European Weightlifting Championships in Batumi. Competing in the 58 kg weight category, Grigoryan lifted 88 kg and 91 kg in the snatch. In the clean and jerk, she lifted 115 kg and 119 kg, finishing third in that discipline.

With a total of 210 kg, Grigoryan secured the silver medal, becoming a European vice-champion for the second time in her career. The gold medal was won by Ukraine’s Kamila Konopov with a total of 221 kg.

Armenia’s Garnik Cholakyan who competed in the men’s 60 kg category and delivered a strong performance across both disciplines. In the snatch, Cholakyan successfully lifted 120 kg and 124 kg, securing the silver medal in the exercise. In the clean and jerk, he lifted 145 kg and 150 kg, earning the bronze medal.

With a total of 274 kg in the combined event, Cholakyan became the silver medalist of the European Championships.The European title in the total went to Bulgaria’s Angel Rusev, who finished first with a combined lift of 275 kg.

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team member Karen Aslanyan, 63 kg, became the bronze medalist of the European Championship. According to Armenpress, “in the Greco-Roman wrestling competition of the European Championship in the 63 kg weight category, which is underway in the capital of Albania, Tirana, Aslanyan competed with Mairbek Salimov, representing Poland. The Armenian wrestler quickly achieved success, winning with a score of 11:0.”

Asbarez