Ahead of April 24 Political Parties Urge ‘Unity of Purpose’

On the occasion of the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar Azadagan Party) reaffirm their commitment to remembrance and the pursuit of justice.

The Armenian Genocide remains a crime that has not yet been acknowledged by its perpetrator Turkey, the consequences of which continue today through the genocidal policy pursued by Turkey and its partner Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

To this end, the Armenian Genocide remains the issue that unites us as Armenians. We continue our coordinated efforts to achieve a just solution for the rights of the Armenian people through reparations.

We reaffirm our commitment to unity in service of our common goal, and in that spirit, we have come together this year to commemorate the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, not only to remember the tragic events, but also to elevate the resilience and unwavering will of our people.

We encourage purposeful and coordinated action to advance the Armenian Cause.

We are confident that through united efforts, we will revitalize our community, engage and empower our youth as future standard bearers for the collective aspirations of our nation.

We demand that the President of the United States, in light of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by both Houses of Congress, use the word “genocide” in his annual message.

We once again call on our community to unite around the structures of our nation, to protect our rights, values, and demands, starting April 24. Our Martyrs demand it.

Social Democratic Hunchakian Party Western U.S. Executive Committee

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee

Armenian Democrat Liberal Party (ADLP) U.S. Western Regional Committee

Asbarez