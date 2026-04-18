Ecumenical Patriarch attended opening of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew traveled to Antalya on Friday, April 17, 2026, following an official invitation from Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, in order to attend the opening of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Ecumenical Patriarch was present at the official inaugural session, during which Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Foreign Minister addressed a distinguished international audience.

In the evening, the President of Turkey and the First Lady hosted an official dinner in honor of the participants, which was also attended by the Ecumenical Patriarch, accompanied by Deacon Barnabas.

The Ecumenical Patriarch, who was welcomed earlier at Antalya Airport by Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, returned to Constantinople by air later that same day.

Orthodox Times