Archbishop of America met Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan

On Friday, April 17, 2026, Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern Diocese), visited Archbishop Elpidophoros of America at the Archdiocese Headquarters. The two hierarchs exchanged warm Paschal greetings during this season of renewal following the Feast of Christ’s Resurrection.

In an atmosphere of fraternal joy, they reflected on their respective experiences of Holy Week and Pascha this year, giving thanks to God for the increased presence and participation of the faithful. Their meeting continued a longstanding tradition, rooted in Constantinople, whereby religious leaders visit one another during major feast days.

Bishop Parsamyan was accompanied by his Diocesan Vicar, Archimandrite Simeon Odabashian.

Orthodox Times