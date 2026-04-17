Group of members of the Hellenic Parliament visited the Ecumenical Patriarch

On the afternoon of Bright Thursday, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received members of the Hellenic Parliament at the Phanar: Mr Ioannis Plakiotakis, First Vice-President of Parliament; Mr Dimitrios Avramopoulos, former EU Commissioner; Mr Athanasios Papathanasis; and Ms Christina Alexopoulou and Ms Aikaterini Notopoulou, who were in Constantinople to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s proceedings.

During their cordial meeting, they discussed current issues.

The members of the Hellenic Parliament were accompanied by Ambassador Konstantinos Koutas, Consul General of Greece in Constantinople.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times