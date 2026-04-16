Visits of the the Christian Churches of the Holy Land to the Patriarch of Jerusalem (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, 15th April 2026, on the occasion of our Feast of Pascha, the Christian Churches of the Holy Land came for the exchange of Paschal greetings and wishes between Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and their Primates.

The first visit was from the Brotherhood of the Franciscans, Custody of the Holy Land; thereafter, the representatives of the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem; and finally, all the other Churches of the Holy Land, namely: His Beatitude the Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Coptic, the Syriac, the Ethiopian, the Lutheran, and the Anglican Church in Jerusalem. These Churches were addressed by His Beatitude, and each of them offered a reply.

After these visits, the Orthodox Communities approached:

*Nazareth, under Metropolitan Kyriakos of Nazareth and the President of the Community, Mr Basim, together with the priests and the faithful.

*The Community of Cana, under its Hegumen, Archimandrite Leontios, and its trustees.

*The Community of Bethlehem, under Metropolitan Benedictos of Diocaesarea.

*The Community of Beit Jala, under its Hegumen, Archimandrite Ignatios, together with its priests and trustees.

*The priests of the Cathedral Church of Saint James, under their presbyter Fr Farah Bandour.

These Communities expressed their gratitude to His Beatitude for his support of their life in Christ, especially during a time of grievous war, which, in light of the concluded ceasefire, we pray will not be repeated.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem returned the visits to the Coptic, Syriac, and Ethiopian Churches in Jerusalem through its representative, Archbishop Theodosios of Sebasteia, accompanied by a delegation of clergy of the Patriarchate.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Orthodox Times