The Ecumenical Patriarch at the Church of Saint George of the Darülaceze Poorhouse

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, presided over the Divine Liturgy on Bright Wednesday, April 15, 2026. This was celebrated at the Church of Saint George, located on the grounds of the historic Darülaceze Poorhouse, originally built during the Ottoman Empire.

The Grand Syncellus, Ieronymos, and the Third Hierarch, Epiphanios, led the liturgy.

Those in attendance included the Metropolitans Iosif of Proikonnesos and Stefanos Kallipolis and Madytos, overseer of the Tatavla district, as well as clergy of the Holy Archdiocese of Constantinople and faithful from Constantinople.

In his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch extended his Paschal greetings to the congregation and referred to the history of the chapel, built in the late 19th century when the poorhouse began operating to serve its Christian residents. At the same time, and on the initiative of the Sultan of that era, a synagogue and a mosque were also constructed to cater to the religious needs of the residents.

The Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his gratitude to the Metropolitan of Kallipolis and Madytos for overseeing the celebration of the sacred services, and to the administrators of the historic institution for their assistance and stated willingness to support the renovation of this church.

Afterwards, the Ecumenical Patriarch held a cordial meeting with the institution’s president, Esra Ceceli Islam, who had welcomed him earlier in front of the church and accompanied him to her office.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times