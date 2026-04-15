Patriarch of Antioch congratulates newly elected Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church

Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mar Paul III Nona on his election as Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church.

In a message sent from Damascus on April 15, 2026, Patriarch John conveyed his fraternal greetings during the joyful season of Pascha, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the moment for the Christian presence in the Middle East.

“In the midst of the glorious feast of Pascha, I write to greet and congratulate you on your election as Father and Patriarch of the Chaldean Church, which bears witness with strength and love to the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ in this East—where He was incarnate and from which the Good News of salvation spread to the world,” the Patriarch wrote.

He further expressed, on behalf of the faithful of the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch, his sincere wishes for strength and divine consolation in the new Patriarch’s ministry.

“I extend to you my heartfelt congratulations and pray that the Father of Lights and the Lord of mercy may grant you every consolation as you lead His blessed flock and guide it to the springs of salvation. May His grace take you by the hand,” he added.

Orthodox Times