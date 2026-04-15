Ecumenical Patriarch meets organizers of Mount Athos Exhibition in Constantinople

In the context of the exhibition “Giorgos Taxidis. Mount Athos. A Place of Silence”, currently hosted at the Sismanoglio Megaro in Constantinople, a meeting took place between representatives of the Agioreitiki Estia and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Patriarchal offices in the Phanar.

The Director of the Agioreitiki Estia, Anastasios Douras, together with the visual artist Giorgos Taxidis, met with the Ecumenical Patriarch and presented him with the institution’s latest publications. During the meeting, Patriarch Bartholomew was also informed about the organization’s upcoming program of events, as well as the five-year artistic project developed in collaboration with Taxidis, which documents his journeys to Mount Athos.

As part of the visit, the artist offered the Patriarch a special artwork titled “Protaton” (pencil on paper, 44 x 21 cm, 2026), inspired by the historic church at the heart of the Athonite monastic community.

On the day of the exhibition’s opening, the Ecumenical Patriarch attended the event in person and toured the displayed works, expressing interest in the artistic approach and spiritual dimension of the project. He was also briefed on a documentary by filmmaker Nikos Anagnostopoulos, who accompanied the artist during his travels to Mount Athos. The film forms an integral part of the exhibition, offering a visual narrative of the Athonite experience.

The exhibition, organized in cooperation with the Greek Consulate General in Constantinople, highlights the enduring spiritual and cultural significance of Mount Athos through contemporary artistic expression.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas / Photos: Facebook “Agioreitiki Estia”

Orthodox Times