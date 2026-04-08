Chemical Abortions Increase by 25% Thanks to Pills: These Are the Numbers

The data further reinforces the status of abortion pills as the most important tool of the abortion lobby to perpetuate abortion on demand and undermine pro-life laws.

(ZENIT News / Washington, D.C., 04.08. 2026) – The United States recorded 1,126,000 abortions during 2025, a slight increase compared to 2024. Chemical abortions performed via telemedicine increased by 25%, according to a report by the Guttmacher Institute, which is pro-abortion.

The Guttmacher Monthly Abortion Provision Study takes the number of abortions provided by clinicians each month in each State and acknowledges that these figures are lower than the total number of abortions in the country. The data indicates that women travelled less for abortions, suggesting a higher number of medical abortions performed via telemedicine.

Michael New, a researcher at The Catholic University of America, told EWTN, «What’s really concerning is that we’re seeing a huge increase in abortions performed via telemedicine. In States with abortion bans, more than 91,000 women had abortions via telemedicine. That’s an increase of more than 25% compared to the previous year.» US senators have launched an investigation into manufacturers of medical abortion drugs and are asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to intervene on this issue.

The Senators stated that «it is unclear how the three manufacturers of FDA-approved chemical abortion pills, Danco, GenBioPro, and Evita, ensure that prescribers and pharmacies comply with the few remaining requirements of the [Mifepristone Risk Assessment and Mitigation Strategy], especially when the pills are sold online and without the in-person supervision of a medical professional.» They are concerned that pharmaceutical companies profit from abortion pills, even though they are aware of the risks women suffer from their use.

At the end of December 2025, Alexia Moore supposedly took eight misoprostol pills during the 24th week of gestation and “illegally introduced oxycodone into the baby’s system.” She gave birth prematurely to a girl who died in less than an hour and was charged with the death.

At the end of December 2025, Alexia Moore, Top of Form The Guttmacher report states: «Telemedicine between States has played an increasingly crucial role in ensuring access to abortion care in a national landscape where many States have outright bans or other restrictive policies. This care has been facilitated by States adopting protective laws that safeguard the provision of telemedicine and by providers whose resilience has helped establish extensive care networks.»

The data further reinforces the status of abortion pills as the abortion lobby’s most important tool for perpetuating abortion on demand and undermining pro-life laws, especially through mail-order distribution between States, which is extremely difficult for the authorities to prevent.

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