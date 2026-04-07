Poland launches Armenian-language news service to “counter disinformation”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the launch of the Armenian-language service VT Hayastan News on the Telewizja Polska (TVP) television channel to “counter disinformation.”

“Telewizja Polska (TVP) has launched VT Hayastan News, a news service for audiences in Armenia and the Armenian community abroad. It aims to present political, social, and economic events from the European perspective as well as strengthen Armenia’s cooperation with the European Union, particularly with Poland.

The project’s mission is also to increase the public’s resilience to manipulation and information interference, and to counter disinformation targeting Armenia and its partners.

It has been set up as part of TVP’s International Media Centre financed from public funds at the disposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is the next stage in the development of a multilingual news service intended for audiences in the Eastern Partnership countries,” the news release issued by Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

It also notes that the VT Hayastan News team is composed of Armenian journalists including Razmik Martirosyan, Harutyun Voskanyan, and Nune Gevorgian.

The programming will be aired on the Belsat channel, from Monday to Friday, and made available on YouTube and Facebook

https://www.thecaliforniacourier.com/poland-launches-armenian-language-news-service-to-counter-disinformation/?fbclid=IwY2xjawRBb31leHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEe5SwvoxmBMzuhbXu-Z_qpyxs1VXy02YXPtAugjFIbqZkHgt6MKH_WjTeTRaQ_aem_ndclB10dH8Ap_qhwoIfmGQ