Patriarch of Antioch: We pray that the Feast of Pascha may bring goodwill to Syria and Lebanon

Patriarch John X of Antioch, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East made a phone call to Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, Maronite Patriarch of Antioch and All the East and to Patriarch Joseph Absi, Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, to extend greetings for the Feast of Pascha according to the Western calendar. He wished that the Feast of the Resurrection would bring goodwill to Syria and Lebanon, and peace to the region and the world.

Orthodox Times