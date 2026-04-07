Honorary Participation of the Ecumenical Patriarch in the Establishment of the Association of Alumni and Friends of the University of Athens

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew accepted the gracious invitation of the Rector of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA), Professor of Cardiology, Mr Gerasimos Siasos, to take part in the establishment of the Association of Alumni and Friends of NKUA.

He signed the relevant founding document today (Holy Tuesday, 7 April 2026) at the Patriarchal Office, in the presence of the Rector of NKUA, the Dean of its School of Theology (Professor Emmanuel Karageorgoudis), and the Grand Ecclesiarch (Aetios), Director of the Private Patriarchal Office. He expressed his wish that this new body will contribute to the further strengthening of the multifaceted intellectual contribution of Greece’s oldest university institution.

It should be noted that the Ecumenical Patriarch has been awarded an honorary doctorate by all departments and schools of this historic university.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times