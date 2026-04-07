Ecumenical Patriarch extends wishes to the Patriarch of the Armenians in Turkey

On the morning of Holy Tuesday, 7 April 2026, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, accompanied by Metropolitan Joachim of Prusa, visited the Armenian Patriarchate in Kountoskali, Constantinople, to personally extend his greetings to the Patriarch of the Armenians in Turkey, Sahak Maşalyan, and to his flock for the celebration of Easter, which they had observed the previous Sunday, April 5.

The Ecumenical Patriarch prayed that the resurrection of Christ might bring an end to the wars shaking humanity and inspire all those with the power to establish peace and justice on the planet to do so.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times