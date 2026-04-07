Ecumenical Patriarch: “Christ is Risen” as a message of life, freedom, and peace

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew delivered his Paschal message to the Orthodox world, highlighting the profound theological and existential meaning of the Resurrection of Christ and its enduring relevance for contemporary humanity.

The Patriarch emphasized that the Resurrection is “the radiant victory of life over death,” noting that it “renews all creation and opens for humanity the path to deification by grace.” He underlined that the Church preserves and experiences the Paschal mystery through its liturgical life, the witness of Saints and Martyrs, theology, and the daily life of the faithful.

A central point of his message was the inseparable connection between the Cross and the Resurrection. As he stated, “the path to the Resurrection is inextricably linked with the Cross.” He rejected the notion that Christian life reflects weakness, stressing instead that it is an expression of authentic love, sacrifice, and spiritual courage, adding that “nothing could be more untrue” than portraying Christian ethos as a “morality of the weak.”

The Patriarch described Pascha as a hymn to freedom—one that is expressed through love and service to others. He reminded the faithful that faith itself is “grace and a gift from above,” experienced through the sacraments of the Church.

Addressing contemporary global challenges, the Patriarch strongly condemned violence and war, declaring: “‘Christ is Risen’ is a denial and condemnation of violence and fear, and a call to a life of peace.” He expressed the Church’s prayerful concern for victims of conflicts, the innocent, and all those suffering across the world.

He also highlighted the sacredness of the human person, calling for respect for human dignity and for the strengthening of peace, justice, and fraternity among peoples.

Concluding his message, the Ecumenical Patriarch affirmed that Pascha remains the very heart of Orthodox life and spirituality. He extended his wishes to all for a blessed Resurrection, filled with the gifts of divine grace, ending with the universal proclamation of hope: “Christ is Risen! Truly He is Risen!”

Orthodox Times