Ecumenical Patriarch presides over Palm Sunday celebrations at the Phanar

With solemnity and deep reverence, Palm Sunday was celebrated at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar, presided over by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Patriarch officiated at the Divine Liturgy, concelebrating with Metropolitan Meliton of Philadelphia, Metropolitan Irenaios of Myriophyto and Peristasis, Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Myra, and Metropolitan Theodoros of Seleucia.

The homily was delivered, according to ecclesiastical order, by Deacon Oikoumenios Amanatidis, Under-Secretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod.

Among those in attendance were Ambassador Dimitrios Rallis, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Consul Athanasia Iliaki representing the Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Mayor of Ilida Christos Christodoulopoulos, as well as faithful from the City and numerous pilgrims from abroad.

Following the dismissal, the Ecumenical Patriarch distributed palm branches to the congregation, in keeping with the tradition of the feast.

Later in the evening, he presided over the Service of the Bridegroom, marking the beginning of the Holy Week services.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times