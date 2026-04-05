Germany’s new religious diversity

In Germany, many Christian churches are abandoned. In their place, other religious buildings are emerging. Immigrants from India or Syria bring their matters of faith, making the urban landscape increasingly diverse.

Erlangen is an example of changes in society. In this city of 119,000 residents in northern Bavaria, a great deal is happening at once. Preparations are underway for a new synagogue for which the state of Bavaria has provided a plot of land near the university. The city’s two major mosques are planning expansions. And in one of the city’s suburbs, an association has purchased land to build a Shiva‑Vishnu temple for the Hindu community.

Silvia Klein, who heads Erlangen’s Department of Integration and Diversity, highlights the city’s rich mix of cultures, languages — and religions. When it comes to the temple project, she points to the association “Hindu Tempel Franken.” Using donations, its own funds, and a loan, the group purchased land, and construction is expected to begin no later than 2027.

Erlangen has many Indian students

Klein notes that the university now has more than 2,000 students from India. The association itself points out that the Indian community is the largest non-German population group in Erlangen.

The city is a clear example of how religious diversity in Germany is becoming visible in the urban landscape. The established churches are, of course, still present: Catholic and Protestant houses of worship, along with one Greek Orthodox and one Russian Orthodox church.

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Just over three years ago, the Coptic Church in the city’s Bruck district took over a former Catholic house of worship. “St. Peter und Paul” became the Coptic Orthodox Church dedicated to St. Mary and the Holy Apostles. Coptic deacon Ragai Edward Matta told DW: “In the past we had 18 families with 50 or 60 members. Today there are around 60 families with a good 200 people.” And the numbers continue to rise. Another 40 students also belong to the congregation.

By contrast, Germany’s major Christian churches are shrinking. Only a few years ago, more than half of all Germans still identified as Christian. Today, around 36.6 million people belong to the Catholic or Protestant Church — roughly 44% of the country’s 83.5 million residents. Increasingly, Catholic and Protestant churches are being closed, repurposed, or scaled down.

According to Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, more than 5.3 million Muslims were living in the country as of 2020. About 3.8 million Orthodox Christians live in Germany, according to a 2024 survey by the Protestant Church. Added to this are Jews, Buddhists, Bahá’ís — and a growing number of Hindus. For all of these groups, the available statistics are only estimates rather than precise counts.

New houses of worship in German cities

One thing is clear: Germany’s urban religious landscape is becoming more diverse. That shift is visible in the construction of new houses of worship. How many such buildings exist is almost impossible to quantify.

In the summer of 2024, Buddhist nuns opened a prominent new temple in Berlin-Mitte. By now, there are roughly 20 Buddhist monasteries nationwide.

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In June 2026, the largest Hindu temple in Germany is set to open in Berlin. Private individuals began planning the project in 2004 and started construction around 2010. “We are a growing community,” Vilwanathan Krishnamurthy, who has driven the project from the beginning, told DW. According to official figures, the number of Berlin residents with Indian citizenship increased more than tenfold between 2014 and 2024, reaching over 41,000.

Krishnamurthy emphasized the importance of the temple: “There is a longing for a religious center where young people can meet.” For many parents in India, the existence of such a place offers reassurance and eases their worries about their children living far from home.

At the temple in Erlangen, several committed members work as engineers or managers, including at Siemens. In Berlin, Amazon is frequently among the employers. At both temples, donation levels have risen in recent years.

The construction of Hindu temples is becoming increasingly common. In Frankfurt am Main alone, there are more than half a dozen smaller temple spaces. Cologne, Hamburg, Munich, and Berlin all have multiple temples. They represent different religious traditions and origins — including Indian, Tamil, and Afghan communities.

The construction of Hindu temples has been increasing. In Frankfurt am Main alone, there are more than half a dozen smaller temple spaces. Cologne, Hamburg, Munich, and Berlin all have several as well. They represent different religious traditions or origins — for example, Indian, Tamil, or Afghan communities.

In Krefeld, the third-largest mosque in Germany has remained an unfinished construction site for several years Image: Christoph Strack/DW

According to the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), the organization comprises 862 mosque congregations in Germany. They report directly to the powerful Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) in Ankara, which is subordinate to the Turkish president. Some new construction projects in Germany appear to have stalled. In Krefeld, for example, the planned mosque — once announced as the third-largest in the country — has remained an unfinished construction site for several years.

The Ahmadiyya community, which originates from Pakistan and faces persecution there, also opens several mosques in Germany each year — most recently in mid‑February in Erfurt. Unlike DITIB, it places strong emphasis on openness and is willing to speak freely. A building in Nordhorn was also opened in December 2025. In Husum in northern Germany, construction is underway, Suleiman Malik, spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya community in Erfurt, told DW. Not all projects are new constructions; at times, the community also takes over buildings previously owned by church institutions.

Visitors explore the mosque

In Erfurt, the shell of the building was repeatedly targeted with threats and attacks. Now, Malik told DW with pride that he leads visitor groups through the complex almost every day — school classes as well as seniors, all of them deeply interested.

Among the mosques experiencing growth is the independent “Peace Mosque” in Erlangen, which is moving ahead with its expansion. Visitors there encounter worshippers from a range of Muslim cultural backgrounds and sermons delivered in German.

There are also new construction projects on the Jewish side. With the new synagogues in Magdeburg (opened in 2023) and Potsdam (opened in 2024), there are now Jewish houses of prayer in all German state capitals. More buildings are on the way. In Erlangen, the long‑awaited new synagogue project is gaining momentum. In Berlin, the Chabad community plans to significantly expand its synagogue in the near future. Several liberal Jewish communities — including in Munich — have also been working on construction plans for years.

At the same time, another construction project is taking shape — one that stands out as a powerful symbol of Jewish life in Germany. In the heart of Frankfurt, in the shadow of the Messeturm, the “Jewish Academy” is set to open in November 2026. The complex combines a historic, landmark‑protected villa with a modern new building inspired by Bauhaus design. Back in 2021, the project’s costs were estimated at €34.5 million ($40 million).

Old and new combined: This is what the future Jewish Academy in Frankfurt am Main will look like, with a modern new building added to an old villa Image: Zvonko Turkali Architekten

The number of Orthodox congregations in Germany is growing. And it’s no longer just a matter of taking over unused churches or former monastery complexes, as the Copts did in Erlangen. New construction is on the rise as well. In June 2024, the “St. Peter & Paul Parish” opened in Butzbach, Hesse — the first newly built church of the “Antiochian Orthodox Metropolis of Germany and Central Europe” anywhere in Europe. Its members are predominantly Christians with roots in present‑day Syria.

Many Orthodox congregations — Syrian, Greek, Russian, Romanian, or Serbian — are taking over vacant church buildings across Germany.

And when they build from scratch, they quickly discover the quirks of German construction law. In Vilshofen an der Donau, in the far southeast of Bavaria, the Romanian Orthodox Church is planning a new house of worship. But for nearly three years now, Father Marius Jidveian told DW, the building application has been sitting at the district office — and the roughly 300 families in the parish are still waiting for a response. The community, he says, is disappointed about the delays.

This article was translated from German

Deutsche Welle