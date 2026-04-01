Metropolitan of the Georgian Church questions authenticity of … Russian Authorities’ statement on Ecumenical Patriarch

Metropolitan Nikoloz of Akhalkalaki has expressed strong doubts regarding the credibility of reports attributed to the Press Office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (SVR), which claim that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is intervening in the process of electing a new Patriarch in Georgia.

Speaking to Georgian media, the Metropolitan stated that he does not believe the Russian intelligence service issued such statements, noting: “I do not believe that the Russian intelligence service made such a statement. I don’t think they would be so foolish as to publish something like this.”

At the same time, he emphasized that he has not personally seen the statement in question and raised concerns about its authenticity, saying: “I have not seen the statement myself. I also do not believe it was issued by the Russian service. Most likely, it is not authentic.”

He went even further, suggesting that even if such a document exists, it may be fabricated: “In my opinion, even if such a statement exists, it must be fake. I do not trust this information. There would be no benefit for Russian services in making such statements.”

Orthodox Times