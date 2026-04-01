Ecumenical Patriarch meets French PM Sébastien Lecornu

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew held a cordial meeting on Monday afternoon, March 30, 2026, with Sébastien Lecornu at the Prime Minister’s official residence, the Hôtel de Matignon.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Lecornu congratulated the Ecumenical Patriarch on the honorary distinction recently bestowed upon him by the French Academy of Moral and Political Sciences. Patriarch Bartholomew, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s interest in the affairs of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Holy Metropolis of France.

Also present at the meeting were Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez and members of the Prime Minister’s staff, as well as members of the Patriarchal delegation who had accompanied the Ecumenical Patriarch during his visit to the French President.

On the following day, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the Ecumenical Patriarch visited the historic building of the National Library of France, where he received a warm welcome from its President, Gilles Pécout.

Orthodox Times