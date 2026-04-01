Armenian American Museum Hosts Pianist Dr. Laura Farré Rozada in Concert

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California, in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes of Los Angeles, welcomed audiences to an inspiring evening of music on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, featuring award-winning pianist and mathematician Dr. Laura Farré Rozada at the Glendale Presbyterian Church.

Founded by the Government of Spain, Instituto Cervantes is dedicated to promoting the Spanish language and fostering cultural exchange worldwide. Its Los Angeles center plays a vital role in connecting communities through arts, education, and dialogue, making this collaboration a natural alignment of shared cultural values.

The concert drew a full and engaged audience for a program featuring works by Komitas, Alan Hovhaness, Arno Babajanian, and Gayane Chebotarian, creating an evening that connected deeply with attendees.

“Sharing this music, especially works connected to Armenia’s rich cultural history, with such a warm and engaged audience was incredibly meaningful,” stated Dr. Laura Farré Rozada. “There is something powerful about experiencing these compositions together, in a space filled with curiosity and connection.”

Arriving in Los Angeles earlier in the week, Dr. Farré Rozada had the opportunity to tour the Armenian American Museum’s construction site, gaining a firsthand look at the future home of the institution.

Armenian American Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian welcomed guests and introduced Dr. Farré Rozada to the stage, setting the tone for the evening’s program.

“It was a privilege to welcome Dr. Laura Farré Rozada to our community and share her extraordinary talent with our audience,” stated Berdj Karapetian. “This collaboration with Instituto Cervantes of Los Angeles reflects a shared commitment to elevating arts and culture, and it’s a meaningful example of how organizations coming together can create something truly special for the communities we serve.”

Dr. Farré Rozada, whose latest album Araspel (2025) pays tribute to Armenian musical heritage, delivered a performance marked by both technical precision and expressive depth. As a globally recognized artist who has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall, Southbank Centre, and Cafesjian Center for the Arts, she brought her distinctive artistry to Glendale for this special engagement.

To purchase Araspel, visit LauraFarreRozada.com.

Recognized by BBC Music Magazine as a “Rising Star,” Dr. Farré Rozada is known for bridging the worlds of music and mathematics. In addition to her performance career, she serves as Associate Professor at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and the Catalonia College of Music, where her research explores musical memory, performance psychology, and the relationship between structure and expression.

The evening continued with a post-concert reception, generously sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Hamlet and Azniv Ghazanian, where guests had the opportunity to connect and reflect following the performance.

The Armenian American Museum extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. and Mrs. Donnell and Rima Cameron for underwriting the concert, as well as sponsors Mr. and Mrs. David and Margaret Mgrublian, Pierre and Gina Movsessian, Dr. Vicken and Sossy Aharonian, and Armenian Evangelical Union of North America for their valued support.

The museum established an ongoing commitment to presenting cultural programming while its landmark campus continues to take shape in the heart of Glendale, CA.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a world-class educational and cultural institution currently under construction in the heart of Glendale’s Arts and Entertainment District. The museum will feature Core and Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more. Its mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience.

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