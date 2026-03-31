Prep talk: Verdugo Hills point guard creates nonprofit to empower fellow Armenian students

Point guard Alexander Kasumyan of Verdugo Hills, holding up the City Section Division III plaque, has created a nonprofit to empower Armenian youth.

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Besides helping Verdugo Hills win the City Section Division III championship this past season as the starting point guard, Alexander Kasumyan has been busy off the court being the founder of NAYI (Network of Young Innovators), which is focused on empowering ambitious Armenian youth in business, entrepreneurship and innovation.

He started the organization in 2025 and put together a job fair. Chapters have popped up at Glendale College and in Yerevan, Armenia. He organizes speaker panels and other gatherings to network, learn from professionals and gain internship possibilities.

“I was looking for a group myself,” he said. “I was unable to find anything. I opened an Instagram account, told a few friends and it grew from there.”

Because he’s under 18, his older brother is listed on paperwork running the organization. But he’s the one with late-night Zoom calls talking to volunteers and setting up webinars.

“During my time in basketball, I’ve been the captain every single year,” Kasumyan said. “I’ve learned about leadership and handling things under pressure.”

Now he’s trying lead youth into exploring professional dreams in the workplace.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times