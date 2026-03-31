New attack by Russian Authorities on Ecumenical Patriarch over Georgia’s Patriarchal Election

by Efi Efthymiou

Russian authorities have launched yet another attack against Ecuemnical Patriarch Bartholomew, once again reflecting what many observers see as the alignment of the Moscow Patriarchate with the policies of the Kremlin.

This marks the second time that the Press Office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia has targeted the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Approximately two months ago, the SVR issued similar claims, attempting to discredit him by accusing him of fomenting division within the Orthodox world and even portraying him as an “agent” of British intelligence, alongside other speculative allegations.

In its latest statement, the SVR appears to focus on the upcoming procedures for the election of a new Patriarch in Georgia, following the passing of Ilia II of Georgia.

The statement, titled “Bartholomew Forgot Himself in His Arrogance,” cites alleged “information” claiming that the Ecumenical Patriarch “continues to pursue an insidious policy of dividing world Orthodoxy, guided by the principle of divide and rule.” It further alleges that “this time, he seeks to subjugate the Georgian Orthodox Church, taking advantage of the passing of Patriarch Ilia II.”

The Russian intelligence services essentially accuse the Ecumenical Patriarch of trying to manipulate and influence the elections for the election of a new Patriarch in Georgia, in order to elect a hierarch of his “liking”.

In particular, the statement claims that the “Phanariot,” as they refer to the Ecumenical Patriarch, is seeking to promote Metropolitan Abraham of Western Europe (Garmeliya) and Metropolitan Grigoli of Poti and Khobi (Berbichashvili) as candidates.

However, for those familiar with ecclesiastical life in Georgia, these claims are, at the very least, surprising. Metropolitan Abraham, mentioned by the Russian side, is not even eligible for election, as he has exceeded the age limit set by the statute of the Georgian Church (which stipulates that a candidate for Patriarch must not be over 70 years old, whereas Metropolitan Abraham is 78).

In fact, according to sources from orthodoxtimes.com, he has not participated in meetings of the Holy Synod for the past ten years.

The same sources also report that Metropolitan Grigoli has not been mentioned in any discussions as a potential candidate, not even among the three nominees, the triprosopon, usually considered during the election process.

The real focus of the announcement lies in its final paragraph, where the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation directly attacks the Ecumenical Patriarch, accusing him of “lust for power” and labeling him as “schismatic.”

The statement asserts: “Through his actions, Bartholomew once again replaces the ‘primacy of honor’ with the ‘primacy of power,’ intervening in the internal affairs of another, indeed, one of the most ancient Churches, that of Georgia.”

It further invokes the Second Canon of the Second Ecumenical Council, claiming that “regional bishops shall not extend their authority to churches outside their jurisdiction.”

https://orthodoxtimes.com/new-attack-by-russian-authorities-on-ecumenical-patriarch-over-georgias-patriarchal-election/