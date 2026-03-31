Archbishop of America for Christians in Syria: Ancient Christian populations continue to live under threat

With deep emotion and pastoral responsibility, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America offered a heartfelt message of prayer, solidarity, and vigilance for Christians in Syria and throughout the Middle East.

At a time marked by insecurity and violence, especially as we journey toward Easter, he underscored the urgent need to protect Christian communities and called for peace, repentance, and unity among all people.

Read below the message of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America

With deep sorrow and fatherly concern, I lift up in prayer our Christian brothers and sisters in Syria, and throughout the Middle East, who once again are enduring fear, violence, and insecurity in the land where the Gospel has been preached since the earliest days of the Church. The recent attack against the Christian community of Suqaylabiyah is a painful reminder that ancient Christian populations continue to live under threat, their homes unsettled and their peace shattered. In these sacred days, our hearts are especially united with all those who feel vulnerable, abandoned, or afraid simply because they bear the name of Christ.

I call upon all responsible authorities to ensure the full protection of Christian communities, their churches, their clergy, and their right to live and worship in safety and dignity. As we journey toward Easter, we pray that the Risen Lord will strengthen the faithful of Syria, comfort every wounded heart, and turn the minds of all people away from hatred and violence. May this holy season become a time of mercy, repentance, and peace.

Photo by Orthodox Observer/Brittainy Newman

Orthodox Times