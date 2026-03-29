For the first time in centuries, Israeli police prevented Latin Patriarch from entering Holy Sepulchre

Israeli Police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the head of the Franciscans in the Holy Land from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to celebrate the Palm Sunday liturgy, “for the first time in centuries,” the Latin Patriarchate stated.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and the Custos of the Holy Land, Fr. Francesco Ielpo, were stopped along the way while proceeding privately, without any procession or ceremonial element, and were forced to turn back, according to a joint statement by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land.

As a result, “for the first time in centuries, the Heads of the Church were prevented from celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. This incident is a grave precedent,and disregard the sensibilities of billions of people around the world who, during this week, look to Jerusalem,” the statement noted.

At the same time, it emphasized that Church authorities have acted responsibly since the outbreak of the war, complying with all restrictions, including the cancellation of public gatherings and the broadcasting of services for the faithful around the world.

The decision was described as “manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate measure,” while it was also stressed that it constitutes “an extreme departure from basic principles of reasonableness, freedom of worship, and respect for the Status Quo.”

Concluding, the Latin Patriarchate and the Custody of the Holy Land expressed their “profound sorrow,” as prayer on one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar “has been prevented.”

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, along with the Western Wall and Al-Aqsa Mosque, has remained closed to the public since late February 2026 due to the war.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is a major center and reference point of Christianity. Its custodianship is shared among the Catholic, Greek Orthodox, and Armenian Apostolic Churches.

Orthodox Times