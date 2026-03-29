Ecumenical Patriarch: Heartfelt appeal for the cessation of all hostilities

With deep reverence and in an atmosphere of profound emotion, the Ecumenical Patriarchate marked on Saturday, March 28, 2026, the 1400th anniversary of the first chanting of the Akathist Hymn at the Church of the Panagia of Blachernae, with the celebration of a Patriarchal Divine Liturgy.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who for the third time during his 35-year Patriarchate served as a simple priest, referred in his homily to the Theotokos as the Protectress of Constantinople, as well as to the historic events of 626, which led the faithful of Constantinople to chant the Akathist Hymn at Blachernae.

Making reference to contemporary global developments, the Ecumenical Patriarch issued an appeal for the cessation of all wars and conflicts.

“Wars never were, are not, and can never be a means of resolving problems,” the Ecumenical Patriarch emphasized.

Specifically, in his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch stated: “Today, in this sacred place, we relive the 1400th commemoration of the heartfelt and fervent chanting of a magnificent hymn to the Most Holy Theotokos, known as the ‘Akathist Hymn,’ on the occasion of the salvation of Constantinople, through her Grace, from a severe trial.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch then referred to the grim reality of contemporary armed conflicts that are testing humanity, urging all to offer fervent prayer that the Lord may enlighten those in positions of authority to seek solutions far removed from the choice of warfare.

At the conclusion of his homily, he invited the large congregation to chant once again at Blachernae, as was done 1400 years ago, the hymn “To the Champion Leader,” seeking the help of the Most Holy Theotokos for every person who is undergoing trials.

“In a world constantly shifting and marked by changing trends and tendencies, it is inconceivable that people of faith in Christ should adopt choices that disturb their harmonious coexistence and oppose, through their actions, the Incarnation of the pre-eternal Word of God, the true Peace of the world. Wars, strife, and conflicts do not constitute part of the true life of humanity.

Today, unfortunately, we are experiencing the consequences of the freezing of the human heart. We are living what the Gospel identifies as the cause of these phenomena, namely that ‘the love of many has grown cold’ (cf. Matt. 24:12). However, even from these evils, there arises an opportunity to reassess our worldview and to realign ourselves with the principles and the path of the Church of Christ.

On the occasion, therefore, of today’s Divine Liturgy, from this sacred Theotokos-dedicated place, we humbly address a heartfelt appeal for the cessation of all hostilities throughout the world. We call upon every person of good will, wherever they may stand, to reflect on the magnitude of the suffering caused by the disruption of balance and peaceful coexistence among peoples. Wars never were, are not, and can never be a means of resolving problems.

Let us place fleeting interests in a secondary position. Let us use whatever strength we possess to ease tensions. Let us approach discussions with a spirit of reconciliation and peace. Let us come to dialogue with constructive proposals. Let us humble ourselves so that we may find mercy and grace, and become an example and light to the glory of the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Among those present at the service were Metropolitan Elder Apostolos of Derkoi, Metropolitan Stephanos of Kallipolis and Madytos, Metropolitan Maximos of Selyvria, and Metropolitan Ioakeim of Bursa; Bishops Smaragdos of Daphnousia and Paisios of Xanthoupolis; Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate; the Ambassador Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, along with staff of the Consulate; Georgia Soultanopoulou, former Consul General, with her husband Ioannis Raptakis, Ambassador (ret.); as well as a large number of faithful from Constantinople and pilgrims from Greece and other countries.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times