Ecumenical Patriarch: The Ecumenical Patriarchate first raised spiritual dimension of ecology

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Service of the Akathist Hymn at the Patriarchal Church. Concelebrating with the Patriarch were the Metropolitans of Philadelphia Meliton, Eirinaios of Myriophyton and Peristasis, Chrysostomos of Myra, Ioakeim of Bursa, Bartholomew of Polyani and Kilkis, and Theodoros of Seleucia.

The Ecumenical Patriarch read the First Stasis of the Salutations, while the following three were read successively by the Metropolitans of Philadelphia, Myriophyton and Peristasis, and Polyani and Kilkis.

Archimandrite Bosporios, Chief Secretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod, read the Patriarchal and Synodal Encyclical marking the 1,400th anniversary since the Akathist Hymn was first chanted.

Among those present in prayer were Bishop Paisios of Xanthoupolis, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Deputy Minister of Education and Religious Affairs of Greece Nikolaos G. Papaioannou, Ambassador Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, Georgia Soultanopoulou, former Consul General, with her husband Ambassador (ret.) Ioannis Raptakis, Efi Argyriou Sartzetaki, widow of the late former President of the Hellenic Republic Christos Sartzetakis, together with their daughter Petroula Sartzetaki, as well as numerous faithful, including groups of teachers and students from schools in Greece.

Earlier that same day, the Ecumenical Patriarch inaugurated the 3rd Student Environmental Conference, held at the Zographeion Lyceum of the City, within the framework of the National Educational Network “Constantinople–Thessaloniki: An Educational Coexistence – Citizens of Constantinople, Greeks of the Ecumene.”

Thousands of students, along with their teachers, from various regions of Greece, as well as students from the Greek community schools of the City, are participating.

In his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch congratulated the organizers and noted, among other things:

“You all know that the Ecumenical Patriarchate was the first to highlight the spiritual and moral dimension of the ecological problem and to characterize it as a ‘sin,’ as a consequence of the common distortion and misuse of human freedom.

On this basis, it developed and promoted the eco-friendly message of the Christian tradition, centered on the Eucharistic and ascetic ethos of Orthodoxy and the conviction that ecclesial life is ‘applied ecology.’

We are proud that the ecological initiatives of the Great Church have had a strong impact, inspiring and mobilizing the entire Christian world, religious and political leaders, parliaments, universities, ecological and social organizations, as well as the youth.

Thanks to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, ecological issues were incorporated into inter-Christian and interfaith dialogues, and the eco-friendly principles and practices of Orthodoxy were highlighted.

The organization of dozens of ecological symposia, conferences, seminars, and lectures, the sending of hundreds of relevant messages, as well as joint initiatives and declarations with the Pope of Rome and many other actions, have yielded significant results and have highlighted the interconnection between environmental and social problems.

We have proclaimed with a clear voice that it is impossible to care for humanity while destroying the natural environment, and that concern for environmental protection includes respect for the sacredness of the human person.

All of this remains highly relevant today, as the ecological crisis is described as a precursor to a global environmental catastrophe, the greatest threat to life on the planet in its entire history.

Indeed, climate change and the rapid loss of biodiversity are a painful reality, not a ‘future scenario,’ while ecocide continues in the name of economic interests, sustained by insatiable consumerism and geopolitical agendas.

Particularly irrational and provocative is the ideological claim that the Earth has the capacity to overcome anthropogenic ecological destruction on its own and to renew itself. We wonder how it is compatible with humanity’s self-understanding as homo sapiens that it knows, yet behaves as if it does not know.”

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Service of the Akathist Hymn at the Patriarchal Church. Concelebrating with the Patriarch were the Metropolitans of Philadelphia Meliton, Eirinaios of Myriophyton and Peristasis, Chrysostomos of Myra, Ioakeim of Bursa, Bartholomew of Polyani and Kilkis, and Theodoros of Seleucia.

Orthodox Times