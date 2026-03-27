Trump on Greek Independence Day: USA and Greece have stood side-by-side as two proud and thriving nations

President Donald Trump welcomed Greek Americans to the White House to celebrate the 205th Anniversary of Greek Independence Day.

The annual observance at the White House, a distinct honor for Greek Americans, began forty years ago and has continued with each president.

In his remarks, President Trump welcomed Archbishop Elpidophoros and recognized the influence of Greeks in the United States. “Today, we remember our ancient heritage. We honor the origins of our republic,” President Trump said. “We celebrate our cherished friendship with the Greeks, and we salute our Greek American patriots who are helping to make America great again.”

“The debt that America and all of Western civilization owes to the Greeks is ancient and eternal,” President Trump continued. “The Trump Administration is also drawing inspiration from the renowned Greek builders and engineers whose works have stood the test of time … We’re bringing back marble columns and restoring classical architecture to our nation’s capital to make America beautiful again.”

President Trump also remarked on the enduring relationship between the U.S. and Greece.

“When America declared our independence 250 years ago, our founding fathers drew profound inspiration from the example of ancient Greece, and when the modern Greeks declared their own independence from a foreign empire a generation in 1821 … they in turn looked to a place called America,” President Trump said. “Ever since, the United States and the Hellenic Republic have stood side-by-side as two proud and thriving nations upholding the Western traditions born in Greece more than 2000 years ago.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America offered remarks in response to President Trump.

“The annual celebration here at the White House–now in its 40th year–is not only prestigious, but binds America and Greece together in a strategic alliance that goes beyond deep friendship and mutual respect,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said. “Especially in this most significant year of 2026, when America observes its 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and Greece commemorates its 205th year since its own assertion of liberty and justice for all, all Americans are rejoicing over this noble experiment in self-governance.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros also thanked President Trump for his “unwavering support” of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, and the ongoing effort to reopen the Theological School of Halki, as well as for his support of Greece and the cause of justice in Cyprus.

The Archbishop closed his remarks with the prayer of Saint Basil the Great, asking all those present to join him in praying for America, the President, the people who serve America, and all citizens.

Also present was U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle; special recognition was likewise accorded to Archdiocesan Council Vice Chairman John Catsimatidis and his wife, Margo.

President Trump issued a proclamation recognizing March 25 Greek Independence Day as a National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy.

Orthodox Times