Jerusalem: The Easter message of the Church Leaders – What they say about the war

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, the meeting of the Heads of the Churches of Jerusalem took place at the Patriarchate of Jerusalem under the auspices of Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.

During this meeting, the common Paschal Message of the Patriarch and the Heads of the Churches addressed to their flocks was discussed, reviewed, and approved, as follows:

They also discussed the manner of celebrating the services of Holy Week and Pascha, as well as the exchange of visits among the Churches, under the conditions of the continuing grievous war.

The Patriarch was also visited by the Consul of the United Kingdom in Jerusalem, Helen Winston.

She was courteously received by the Patriarch, who informed her concerning the situation of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and its struggle, together with that of the other Christian Churches, for the overcoming of the difficulties arising from the continuing war.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Orthodox Times