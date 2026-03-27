Exorcisms, New Technologies, and Cults: A Step Toward Hell. Interview with a Leader of the World’s Exorcists

Leo XIV met with the leaders of the International Association of Exorcists. Among their priorities is the growing number of people who come to them after having been involved with a cult. The Internet also plays an important role, Vice-President Father Francesco Bamonte explained to La Bussola.

(ZENIT News – La Bussola Quotidiana / Rome, 03.27.2026).- The audience that Leo XIV granted on March 13 to Monsignor Karel Orlita and Father Francesco Bamonte, President and Vice-President respectively of the International Association of Exorcists (IAE), was far from routine, judging by the numerous agenda items listed in the press release of the Association, which brings together more than 900 exorcists from around the world.

The often-ignored suffering of those who are victims of the devil’s extraordinary action; the Church’s commitment to the liberation of these people; the needs and shortcomings in the formation of exorcists and Bishops, as well as the clergy in general, are just some of the priorities presented to the Holy Father, and which affect both those working in the field and those who have been freed from his ministry. A legacy of the past? Quite the contrary: without «demonizing» them (it’s appropriate to say so), new technologies can also bridge the gap to hell. Perhaps even through a cult … a constantly expanding phenomenon, as Father Francesco Bamonte explained to La Bussola.

Question: Among the points raised with the Holy Father, highlighted was «the painful and increasingly widespread situation of people gravely disturbed by the extraordinary action of the devil after their involvement with occult sects.» Is this not a phenomenon limited to extreme and sporadic cases?

Answer: Many people, disturbed by the extraordinary action of the devil, turn to exorcists from the world of occult sects. These connections, such as membership in esoteric or neo-pagan circles or the use of magical practices, undoubtedly represent a growing, more widespread, and pervasive phenomenon, fostered by social media and even artificial intelligence. Access to these dangerous realms is thus facilitated by the Internet and everyday portable electronic devices, such as smartphones.

Do future priests receive adequate formation in demonology?

Answer: Unfortunately, this topic is often absent or insufficiently addressed in the formation programs of seminaries or theological faculties. It can be covered within the fields of dogma, theological anthropology, biblical exegesis, or the history of religions. For several years now, however, we have observed signs of openness in various seminaries to the pastoral care of exorcism, where annual meetings are scheduled with a priest exorcist of sound doctrine and proven experience, who can provide adequate testimony of the ministry he performs. In this way, the figure of the exorcist priest will become familiar to future priests, paving the way for more fruitful collaboration between non-exorcist priests and exorcists, for the benefit of our brothers and sisters afflicted by the extraordinary action of the devil.

Do the faithful not also need at least a basic understanding of the subject?

Answer: This can certainly happen, for example, within parishes themselves through solid catechesis provided by experts. Much depends on the sensitivity of parish priests to the subject. The faithful are undoubtedly attentive and interested in obtaining accurate information on this delicate matter. The International Association of Exorcists, among the purposes established in its Statutes, includes promoting a correct understanding of the ministry of exorcism among the People of God. Currently, it pursues this objective through a Website, the monthly program «Father, Deliver Us from Evil,» kindly broadcast by Radio Maria on the second Saturday of each month at 9:00 p.m., and through conferences for the faithful in parishes that request them.

How could or should the specific formation of new exorcists be strengthened?

Answer: The International Association of Exorcists, through its annual conferences and training and refresher courses organized on every continent, ensures with great commitment and dedication that exorcists receive basic and ongoing training. Demand is growing in Italy and abroad, which reaffirms the value of our work. Furthermore, for years, several professors from our Association have been invited to give presentations at the annual course on the ministry of exorcism organized by the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome and by GRIS.

A final reflection on Leo XIV: he was elected on the day of the apparition of Saint Michael on the Gargano Peninsula and adopted the same name as Pope Pecci, who performed the so-called exorcism of Leo XIII. It seems that the reference to his Predecessor also instils hope in the fight against evil in the new «Leonine» pontificate. . .

Answer: Pope Leo XIV received us with great kindness and listened attentively. At the end of the audience, we presented him with a metal image of Saint Michael the Archangel, from the Shrine dedicated to Saint Michael on Monte Sant’Angelo, in the Gargano Peninsula. We assured him that, in our prayers, we would invoke the intercession of Saint Michael and the Immaculate Conception before God on his behalf, in support of his high and delicate mission as Supreme Pastor of the Church.

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