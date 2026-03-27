Ecumenical Patriarch presided over Akathist Hymn at the Phanar (VIDEO)

The Service of the Akathist Hymn was celebrated today, on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar, with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presiding over the service.

On the previous day, March 26, during the opening of a conference organized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate at the Patriarchal Urban School of Marasli, the Patriarch highlighted the profound theological and spiritual significance of the Akathist Hymn, focusing on the Virgin Mary.

As he noted, “when we venerate the sacred icon of the Virgin Mary, we stand before the great miracle of freedom,” emphasizing that the Incarnation would not have been possible without her free acceptance. He stressed that “the ‘Yes’ of the Theotokos is the ultimate revelation” of true freedom, expressed through voluntary obedience to the will of God.

The Patriarch described the Akathist Hymn as “a majestic ode to freedom,” highlighting both God’s love for humanity and the free response of the Theotokos. In her person, he said, “humanity is recapitulated,” as the Theotokos accepts the divine plan of salvation on behalf of all.

At the same time, the Ecumenical Patriarchate issued a Patriarchal and Synodal Encyclical marking the 1,400th anniversary of the Akathist Hymn. The encyclical describes the hymn as “a brilliant masterpiece of ecclesiastical poetry” and a “God-inspired prayer of the Church,” expressing the living faith of Christians throughout the centuries.

Special reference was also made to the miraculous deliverance of Constantinople in 626, attributed to the powerful protection of the Theotokos, reaffirming her enduring role as protector of the people of God.

Concluding his message, the Patriarch called on the faithful to remain spiritually vigilant, underlining that faith, prayer, and trust in God are the path to true freedom and peace, especially in times of trial and uncertainty.

Orthodox Times